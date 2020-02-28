Description

Man on a mission! Congratulations to Daniel Watkins (TAS) who is heading to his first Olympic Games in the men's C1 after Australian Olympic Team selection today! Awesome effort & well done. We can't wait to see you in action at Tokyo 2020



#tassiesport #tokyo2020 #icfslalom #canoeslalom...

#tassiesport #tokyo2020 #icfslalom #canoeslalom #whitweater #paddlers



Video thanks to Aidan Williams www.aidanwilliamsphoto.com



#TokyoTogether #tokyo2020 #paddletotokyo #icfslalom #canoeslalom #whitewater #teamaus

