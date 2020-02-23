Description

That's a wrap - of the final day of the 2020 Australian Open Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Sydney International Whitewater Festival.



Congratulations to all our women's C1 and men's K1 medallists.



See all results here: http://bit.ly/SIWF2020ResultsUpdated



RESULTS, Sunday, 23 February 2020



WC1 Final results

1 - FOX Jessica - AUS 2 104.54 0.00

2 - VILARRUBLA Nuria - ESP 2 109.79 +5.25

3 - LUKNAROVA Emmanuela - SVK 0 110.68 +6.14

4 - HERZOG Andrea - GER 2 111.32 +6.78

5 - ECKHARDT Kate - AUS 0 112.50 +7.96

6 - FOX Noémie – AUS 4 113.44 +8.90



MK1 Final results

1 - DELFOUR Lucien - AUS 0 88.32 0.00

2 - DE GENNARO Giovanni - ITA 0 89.15 +0.83

3 - PRINDIS Vit - CZE 0 90.96 +2.64

4 - KAUZER Peter – SLO 0 91.38 +3.06

5 - IVALDI Zeno - ITA 0 91.69 +3.37

