Catch up on another great day of racing at the 2020 Sydney International Whitewater Festival with the first day of semis and finals at the Australian Open Canoe Slalom.



Well done all & congratulations to all medallists in the men's C1 and women's K1.



Men’s C1 Final

1- Benjamin SAVSEK - SLO 0 94.96 0.00

2- Matyas LHOTA - CZE 0 97.84 +2.88

3- Daniel WATKINS - AUS 2 98.20 +3.24



Women’s K1 Final

1- Jessica FOX- AUS 0 97.87 0.00

2- Ricarda FUNK - GER 4 99.84 +1.97

3- Camille PRIGENT - FRA 0 103.71 +5.84

