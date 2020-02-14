Description

Great day for Australia at the 2020 Oceania Association's Canoe Sprint Championships with five additional Olympic canoe sprint quota spots secured for Australia. Two additional women's kayaking spots, two women's canoeing, one men's canoeing.



Women's K2 500

Women's C2 500

Men's C1 1000.



Video edit thanks Aidan Williams

