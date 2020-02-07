Description

With the addition of the men's C1 quota our Olympic + Paralympic paddlers have now secured the following Tokyo 2020 quota spots for Australia:



TOKYO 2020 QUOTA SPOTS AUSTRALIA

OLYMPIC – CANOE SPRINT

Men: 6

Women: 4



OLYMPIC – CANOE CANOE SLALOM

WC1 & WK1

MK1 & MC1



PARALYMPIC – PARACANOE

Men: KL2, KL3, VL3

Women: KL2, KL3, VL2



Our Canoe Sprint has the chance to secure a couple more quota spots at the GP2 - Oceania Continental Qualification regatta in Penrith in February with team selection to follow end of March.



Jessica Fox was the first Paddle Australia to be nominated on the Australian Olympic Team in November 2019.

