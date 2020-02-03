Description

That was a fast run! Well done & congratulations on an impressive, gold medal winning K1 final at Oceania Champs!



Men’s K1 Final

1. Lucien DELFOUR AUS 0 85.76 0.00

2. Michal SMOLEN USA 0 91.33 +5.57

3. Finn BUTCHER NZL 2 92.07 +6.31

4. Benjamin POPE AUS 0 93.39 +7.63

5. Callum GILBERT NZL 2 94.58 +8.82

6. Zack MUTTON NZL 2 95.59 +9.83

7. Samuel HERNANZ ESP 0 96.25 +10.49

8. Tristan CARTER AUS 2 98.31 +12.55

9. Jack DANGEN NZL 52 145.75 +59.99

10. Daniel WATKINS AUS 58 147.27 +61.51



#icfslalom #canoeslalom #auspaddleteam #tokyo2020 #oceania2020

NSW Institute of Sport | Australian Olympic Team

