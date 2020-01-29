Description

Only 3 more sleeps until the start of the 2020 Canoe Slalom Oceania Champs! Who will secure the #Tokyo2020 Oceania MC1 quota spot & who will set a first mark for AUS team selections when racing starts in Auckland on Saturday!?



Get excited with this video recap of our men's C1 nationals...

Get excited with this video recap of our men's C1 nationals top 3: Steven Lowther (3rd), Ethan Hodson (2nd) & Daniel Watkins (1st)

Brodie Crawford, Tristan Carter & Ian Borrows were close behind & will keep the pressure on this weekend....



The Oceania Canoe Slalom Champs (1-3 Feb 2020) are the final chance for our team to secure Australia a C1 quota spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!



The Oceania Champs are also the first round of our selection trials with teams to be finalised at the 2020 Australian Open (21-23 Feb).



