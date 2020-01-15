Description

Our Juniors made a splash at Senior nationals!



Great to see our up and coming #canoeslalom talent right up there at our Senior nationals at Penrith Whitewater with the event also counting towards Junior selections. We are looking forward to seeing the 2020 team finalised at the 2020 Sydney International Whitewater Festival at the end of Feb!! Keep up the great work!!



Top Juniors

Men's C1 - Mark Crosbee (10th, final)

Women's K1 - Sophie Wilson (5th, final)

Women's C1 - Georgia O'Callaghan (9th, final)

Men's K1 - Seb Montalto (12th)



#icfslalom #talent #juniors

