We take pride in what we do, because we do what we love. It's no accident that we've been building watercraft right here in Maine for over 120 years.
Today Old Town is the world’s most revered manufacturer of canoes and kayaks. And we plan to keep it that way, by using our passion for adventure to craft the finest boats on the water, far into the future.
This video was filmed in and around our factory featuring real Old Town employees.
#AdventureLivesHere #OldTownCanoe #OldTownKayaks
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Old Town Canoes & Kayaks | Our Passion Drives Us
10 views
Description
We take pride in what we do, because we do what we love. It's no accident that we've been building watercraft right here in Maine for over 120 years.
Today Old Town is the world’s most revered manufacturer of canoes and kayaks. And we plan to keep it that way, by using our passion for adventure...
Today Old Town is the world’s most revered manufacturer of canoes and kayaks. And we plan to keep it that way, by using our passion for adventure...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.