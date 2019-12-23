Description

In 2019 our Olympic + Paralympic paddlers secured the following Tokyo 2020 quota spots for Australia.



TOKYO 2020 QUOTA SPOTS AUSTRALIA

OLYMPIC – CANOE SPRINT

Men: 6

Women: 4



OLYMPIC – CANOE CANOE SLALOM

WC1 & WK1& MK1



PARALYMPIC – PARACANOE

Men: KL2, KL3, VL3

Women: KL2, KL3,...

Canoe Slalom has the chance to secure the men's C1 spot at the Oceania Champs in Auckland in February with team selections to follow at the end of February.



The Canoe Sprint women's team also has the chance to secure a couple more quota spots in February at the GP2 - Oceania Continental Qualification regatta with team selection to follow end of March.



Jessica Fox was the first Paddle Australia to be nominated on the Australian Olympic Team in November 2019.

