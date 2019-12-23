In 2019, Jessica Fox took home seven medals at the 2019 world cups, including three gold, bringing her overall world cup gold medal tally to 30.
She wrapped up the 2019 world cup final with two gold medals in both the women’s K1 and women’s C1 events and defended the overall world cup crown in both classes. After a consistent season, Jess thus secured her third consecutive overall C1 World Cup title as well as her second consecutive K1 World Cup title.
Jess finished the 2019 season with two silver medals in the individual K1 and C1 events at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships in La Seu, Spain bringing her overall individual world championship medal tally to ten.
In addition, Jess won her tenth world champion title, winning team gold in the women’s C1 team event together with sister Noemie Fox and Rosalyn Lawrence. It was the first time since 2015 that Australia and Jess won the event.
With the world championships doubling up as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification event, Jess also secured the Australian Olympic quota spots and satisfied the early nomination requirements for the Games. This will allow her to go for double gold in Tokyo next year with the women’s C1 canoeing event premiering on the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020.
2019 International Results – Medal Results
- 1st C1 – 2019 Overall World Cup Standings
- 1st K1 – 2019 Overall World Cup Standings
- 2nd C1 -–2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, La Seu d’Urgell, Spain – C1: 2nd
- 2nd K1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, La Seu d’Urgell, Spain – K1: 2nd
- 1st C1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Final, Prague, Czech Republic
- 1st K1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Final, Prague, Czech Republic
- 3rd C1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup 4, Markkleeberg, Germany
- 2nd K1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup 4, Markkleeberg, Germany
- 1st C1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup 3, Tacen, Slovenia
- 3rd C1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup 1, Lee Valley, UK
- 3rd K1 – 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup 1, Lee Valley, UK
