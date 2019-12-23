Congratulations to all our 2019 Paddle Australia Award recipients and nominees!
Relive a great night with this video wrap thanks to Matthew Hopkins https://www.hopkins.work
Paddle Australia 2019 Annual Awards Recipients
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Danielle Woodward, OAM, Canoe Slalom
John Jacoby, Canoe Marathon, Adventurer
LIFE MEMBERSHIP
Ian Hume
Lynn Parker
PRESIDENT’S AWARD
Jez Jezz (NSW), Freestyle
PADDLER OF THE YEAR – OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY
Jessica Fox (NSW)
PARACANOEIST OF THE YEAR
Curtis McGrath (QLD)
TEAM OF THE YEAR
U23 Men’s Canoe Sprint K4 500m with Riley Fitzsimmons, Thomas Green, Jackson Collins, Jean van der Westhuyzen
COACH OF THE YEAR
Shaun Caven (QLD)
PADDLER OF THE YEAR – NON-OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY
Jemma Smith (NSW)
JUNIOR PADDLER OF THE YEAR – OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY
Kailey Harlen (NSW)
JUNIOR PADDLER OF THE YEAR – NON-OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY
Jazmin Shipway Carr (NSW)
MASTER PADDLER OF THE YEAR
Matthew Rees (NSW), Ocean Racing
Terry Bolland (WA), Canoe Marathon & Recreational
TECHNICAL OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR
Graeme Caudry (VIC)
INSTRUCTOR AND GUIDE OF THE YEAR
Tracy Gibson (NSW)
AWARD OF MERIT
Jack Newland (VIC), Freestyle
Georgina Collin (WA), Madison Wilson (VIC) and Demi O’Brien (VIC) – U23 Wildwater K1 Team
Doug Hodson (WA), Canoe Marathon
EXCELLENCE AWARD
Ian Beasley
SERVICES TO PADDLING
Andrea King (QLD)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Briana Massie (QLD)
