Description

Congratulations to all our 2019 Paddle Australia Award recipients and nominees!



Relive a great night with this video wrap thanks to Matthew Hopkins https://www.hopkins.work



Paddle Australia 2019 Annual Awards Recipients



HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Danielle Woodward, OAM, Canoe Slalom

John Jacoby,...

Congratulations to all our 2019 Paddle Australia Award recipients and nominees!



Relive a great night with this video wrap thanks to Matthew Hopkins https://www.hopkins.work



Paddle Australia 2019 Annual Awards Recipients



HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Danielle Woodward, OAM, Canoe Slalom

John Jacoby, Canoe Marathon, Adventurer



LIFE MEMBERSHIP

Ian Hume

Lynn Parker



PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Jez Jezz (NSW), Freestyle



PADDLER OF THE YEAR – OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY

Jessica Fox (NSW)



PARACANOEIST OF THE YEAR

Curtis McGrath (QLD)



TEAM OF THE YEAR

U23 Men’s Canoe Sprint K4 500m with Riley Fitzsimmons, Thomas Green, Jackson Collins, Jean van der Westhuyzen



COACH OF THE YEAR

Shaun Caven (QLD)



PADDLER OF THE YEAR – NON-OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY

Jemma Smith (NSW)



JUNIOR PADDLER OF THE YEAR – OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY

Kailey Harlen (NSW)



JUNIOR PADDLER OF THE YEAR – NON-OLYMPIC DISCIPLINE OR CATEGORY

Jazmin Shipway Carr (NSW)



MASTER PADDLER OF THE YEAR

Matthew Rees (NSW), Ocean Racing

Terry Bolland (WA), Canoe Marathon & Recreational



TECHNICAL OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR

Graeme Caudry (VIC)



INSTRUCTOR AND GUIDE OF THE YEAR

Tracy Gibson (NSW)



AWARD OF MERIT

Jack Newland (VIC), Freestyle

Georgina Collin (WA), Madison Wilson (VIC) and Demi O’Brien (VIC) – U23 Wildwater K1 Team

Doug Hodson (WA), Canoe Marathon



EXCELLENCE AWARD

Ian Beasley



SERVICES TO PADDLING

Andrea King (QLD)



PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Briana Massie (QLD)

More