Description

Crappie Kirby Fishing Guide Service is a BASS PRO SHOPS, Pro Staffer as a member of their State Fishing Team. Also honored to be a Tracker Boat, BnM Poles Representative and a GARMIN Sponsored, Pro Staff, Representative. I am also a certified Angling Instructor by the Kansas State Parks & Wildlife Department. Video by Brad Wiegmann Outdoors Media House.

