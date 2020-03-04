Description

This Vacation Place In Florida We Found Wild Monkeys, Manatees, Alligators

https://youtu.be/dcyvXef_svI



We kayak Silver Springs State Park home to an abandoned 1930s theme park & Florida jungle cruise. This 80yr old Florida secret is unknown to many residents. This 1930s park had monkeys...

We kayak Silver Springs State Park home to an abandoned 1930s theme park & Florida jungle cruise. This 80yr old Florida secret is unknown to many residents. This 1930s park had monkeys brought in to create a tourist attraction and even thought the theme park is now abandoned and in ruins the monkeys have kept residence in the area. They are 100% wild and roam freely with no fences. They have even migrated 100 miles away to other parts of Florida. The monkeys carry herpes B virus which can be deadly/fatal to humans, but no transmissions have occurred during the 80yrs living in Florida. To me this is how you should spend your vacation in Florida. Experience the beauty of Florida springs and all the wildlife. It is way better than taking family to Disney and Universal Studios and much more affordable too!



Silver Springs Florida Vacation Details: http://www.silversprings.com



