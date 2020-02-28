We get questions all the time about what 12' Eddyline Kayak is best. The answer is ALL OF THEM! They each have a specific style of paddle they are built for. In today's video I hope to break that down.
If you are interested in buying an Eddyline Kayak please reach out and we can arrange to have Eddyline drop-ship a kayak to you anywhere in the USA, or help you find a reputable dealer that will allow you to try one before you make that big purchase.
I can honestly say after over a decade of selling and using Eddyline Products, you will be more than satisfied with what you get for the price. The quality, attention to detail, and durability are all best in class.
Thanks for watching!
=========================================
Thank for joining us today
Please do not forget to subscribe and drop us a like!
=========================================
For more information head over to http://www.headwaterskayak.com/index.html
Or call us at (209) 224-8367
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskayak/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/headwaterskayak/?hl=en
=========================================
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Three 12' Eddylines for $1399: Which is Right For You?
9 views
Description
We get questions all the time about what 12' Eddyline Kayak is best. The answer is ALL OF THEM! They each have a specific style of paddle they are built for. In today's video I hope to break that down.
If you are interested in buying an Eddyline Kayak please reach out and we can arrange to have...
If you are interested in buying an Eddyline Kayak please reach out and we can arrange to have...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.