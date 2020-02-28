Description

We get questions all the time about what 12' Eddyline Kayak is best. The answer is ALL OF THEM! They each have a specific style of paddle they are built for. In today's video I hope to break that down.



If you are interested in buying an Eddyline Kayak please reach out and we can arrange to have Eddyline drop-ship a kayak to you anywhere in the USA, or help you find a reputable dealer that will allow you to try one before you make that big purchase.



I can honestly say after over a decade of selling and using Eddyline Products, you will be more than satisfied with what you get for the price. The quality, attention to detail, and durability are all best in class.



