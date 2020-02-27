FOUND WILD MONKEYS In Florida While Kayaking Springs
https://youtu.be/44q9ytpxU_A
In this trip Seasic, his family, and myself set out to uncover the mystery of the rumored Florida monkeys once home to an ABANDONED forest covered theme park! No one seems to know of their existence. However, we were able to find them and share the story of how they ended up in Florida as an invasive species nearly 90yrs ago! Join us as we get up close to alligators, manatees, turtles, snakes, & a massive group of rhesus macaque Florida monkeys! These are in my top 10 Best Places To Visit In Florida! Way better than visiting Disney , Universal Studios , or Key West! This was a once in a lifetime trip as well as one of my cheapest trips! These are great ideas for an affordable Florida vacation you will surely remember! Note: touching or feeding these animals can often get you arrested in Florida. To protect the animals and yourself look but don't touch. Animals that are fed by humans are often killed.
This trip was like something out of a Tarzan movie! Oddly enough the radio in car kept playing the song Dance Monkey....how ironic!
MY TRIP LOCATIONS
Day 1: Silver Springs in Florida: http://silversprings.com
Day 2 Morning Swim: Crystal River
Day 2 Afternoon Dive: Rainbow River in Florida
I Still Can't Believe We FOUND WILD MONKEYS In Florida While Kayaking!
