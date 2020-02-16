Description

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com discussed the impact of the Coronavirus on the US fishing and outdoor industry and its reliance upon Chinese manufacturing. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Subscribe to Fishyaker on...

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com discussed the impact of the Coronavirus on the US fishing and outdoor industry and its reliance upon Chinese manufacturing. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Subscribe to Fishyaker on Youtube:

http://youtube.com/fishyaker



Follow John Oast on Twitter (@johnoast):

https://twitter.com/johnoast



Follow John Oast on Instagram (johnoast):

https://www.instagram.com/johnoast/



Fishyaker.com on the web:

http://fishyaker.com/



Check out GoFish Cam products:

www.gofishcam.com/johnoast



Coronavirus Helping the US Outdoor Industry? - Fishyaker

More