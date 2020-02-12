Description

BUFF Polar Reversible Multifunctional Headwear featuring outdoor communicator, photographer, writer, social media guru and fishing guide catching trout on Lake Taneycomo in Branson, Missouri. BUFF Polar Reversible features Fleece lining, Reversible design for two styles in a single multifunctional headwear, 4-way stretch, UPF 50 Sun protection, 100% recycled REPREVE® Performance Microfiber, Multifunctional - 8+ ways to wear, Moisture-wicking, quick-drying, breathable and one-size-fits-most adults. Video by Brad Wiegmann Outdoor Media House.

