Description

As promised here is the breakdown for all the boats reviewed.



Wilderness Systems Pungo $999:

Specs:

LENGTH: 12' 2" / 371 CM

WIDTH: 29" / 74 CM

BOAT WEIGHT: 49 LBS. / 22 KG

COCKPIT LENGTH: 57" / 147 CM

COCKPIT WIDTH: 22" / 56 CM

MAX CAPACITY: 325 LBS. / 147...

Find it online: https://www.wildernesssystems.com/us/kayaks/pungo-120

BUY ONLINE: https://nextadventure.net/wilderness-systems-pungo-120-kayak.html



Dagger Axis 12 $869:

Specs:

LENGTH: 12' / 366 CM

WIDTH: 27.5" / 70 CM

BOAT WEIGHT: 55 LBS. / 25 KG

COCKPIT LENGTH: 38" / 97 CM

COCKPIT WIDTH: 21" / 53 CM

MAX CAPACITY: 350 LBS. / 159 KG



Find it Online: https://www.dagger.com/us/kayaks/axis-120

BUY ONLINE: https://nextadventure.net/dagger-axis-120-crossover-kayak.html



Feelfree Aventura 125 $649

Specs:

Length: 12 ft 6 in / 3.81 m

Width: 26 in / 66.04 cm

Weight: 59 lb / 26.76 kg

Capacity: 300 lb / 136.08 kg



Find it Online: Feelfreeus.com

BUY ONLINE: https://www.austinkayak.com/Feelfree-Aventura-125-Touring-Kayak-Closeout/ACK23173P.html



Jackson Tupelo 12.5 (*Price Jump for 2020) $999

Specs

Length: 12’5″

Width: 29″

Weight: 49 lbs w/o seat

Capacity: 300 lbs



Find it online: https://www.jacksonadventures.com/products/tupelo-12-5/

BUY ONLINE: https://nextadventure.net/jackson-kayak-tupalo-12-touring-kayak.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&adpos=1o3&scid=scplp081236&sc_intid=081236&gclid=CjwKCAiAj-_xBRBjEiwAmRbqYq67jPiBQmKaH1D387TatqqsMRpPs8La9Y2GZ0VD2jt7v8_VmU1_-xoC5IIQAvD_BwE



Perception Joy Ride 12 $749

Specs:

LENGTH: 12' 2" / 396 CM

WIDTH: 27.25" / 69 CM

WEIGHT: 54 LBS. / 24.5 KG

COCKPIT LENGTH: 51" / 130 CM

COCKPIT WIDTH: 23" / 58 CM

MAX CAPACITY: 350 LBS. / 159 KG



Find it online: https://www.perceptionkayaks.com/us/kayaks/joyride-120

BUY ONLINE: https://nextadventure.net/perception-joyride-12-kayak.html





More