Lightning Strike HD Is An Affordable Pedal Kayak
Lightning Strike HD costs nearly $2,000 less than a Hobie Pro Angler 12 and $1000 less than a Hobie Outback. Most pedal kayaks run $2000 or more. There are only a few that cost less. Lightning Strike is made of premium high quality plastic and hardware yet comes in at a more budget friendly price. The kayak is made in the USA. It isn't the lowest priced pedal kayak on the market, but it is a nice balance between being a lower priced kayak without compromising on quality. I'm confident this kayak is sure to hold up to many years of use and is built well. I also believe in the company and the people who work there (great customer support). I was impressed by many of the hull design features and attention to detail in the manufacturing process. In this video I flip the kayak several times to test stability. I also do a little bit of fishing and exploring of a nearby Florida island. Lastly, I test the pedal drive performance and ease of paddling. Like nearly all kayaks on this channel we received this kayak free for review. We believe this video is honest and non-bias.
Specs: 12ft 6in long, 34in wide, 94lbs rigged weight, 84lbs hull weight, 415lb weight capacity
