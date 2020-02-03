Description

John "Toast" Oast and Lila "Susky Shark" Oast from Fishyaker.com checks out opening day at the 2020 NRA Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Subscribe...

John "Toast" Oast and Lila "Susky Shark" Oast from Fishyaker.com checks out opening day at the 2020 NRA Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Subscribe to Fishyaker on Youtube:

http://youtube.com/fishyaker



Follow John Oast on Twitter (@johnoast):

https://twitter.com/johnoast



Follow John Oast on Instagram (johnoast):

https://www.instagram.com/johnoast/



Fishyaker.com on the web:

http://fishyaker.com/



Check out GoFish Cam products:

www.gofishcam.com/johnoast



NRA Great American Outdoor Show - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: Day 1, 2020

More