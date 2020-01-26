Description

These kayaks cost over $2000 less than Hobie Pro Angler & Hobie Outback pedal kayaks! These are the cheapest pedal kayaks on the market and I want to show you what you can expect from them. These kayaks were provided to me for review, but I feel I provided a fair and honest review....

MAKO 10 (MSRP $999)

https://amzn.to/30TnH25

10'4" Length

36" Width

58.2lbs Weight

7.5lbs Drive Weight

8:1 Gear Ratio Pedal Drive

470lb Weight Capacity



MAKO 12 (MSRP $1299)

https://amzn.to/2t1uw5e

12'4" Length

34" Width

67.7lbs Weight

7.5lbs Drive Weight

8:1 Gear Ratio Pedal Drive

470lb Weight Capacity



