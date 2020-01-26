These kayaks cost over $2000 less than Hobie Pro Angler & Hobie Outback pedal kayaks! These are the cheapest pedal kayaks on the market and I want to show you what you can expect from them. These kayaks were provided to me for review, but I feel I provided a fair and honest review. Hopefully you enjoy the video. I test speed performance and flip them to test stability. WANT TO WIN KAYAK GEAR? COMMENT BELOW & LIKE THIS VIDEO! I RANDOMLY DRAW WINNERS FROM VIDEOS!
MAKO 10 (MSRP $999)
https://amzn.to/30TnH25
10'4" Length
36" Width
58.2lbs Weight
7.5lbs Drive Weight
8:1 Gear Ratio Pedal Drive
470lb Weight Capacity
MAKO 12 (MSRP $1299)
https://amzn.to/2t1uw5e
12'4" Length
34" Width
67.7lbs Weight
7.5lbs Drive Weight
8:1 Gear Ratio Pedal Drive
470lb Weight Capacity
RIOT DEALER LOCATOR: http://paddlekd.com/dealer-locator/
THE BEST UNIVERSAL KAYAK MOTOR KIT: https://lddy.no/3lir
