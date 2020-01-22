Description

Finally busted out my Lite Tackle and got it on the river. Loved how it handled the waves and eddies. The deck pads were a serious upgrade and well worth the $59 price. If you want to upgrade your Crescent, here is a link to our site to buy them.



LINK:...

Finally busted out my Lite Tackle and got it on the river. Loved how it handled the waves and eddies. The deck pads were a serious upgrade and well worth the $59 price. If you want to upgrade your Crescent, here is a link to our site to buy them.



LINK: https://store.headwaterskayak.com/shop/c/p/Crescent-Deck-Pads-x44300979.htm



=========================================



Thank for joining us today



Please do not forget to subscribe and drop us a like!



=========================================



For more information head over to http://www.headwaterskayak.com/index.html

Or call us at (209) 224-8367



Facebook https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskayak/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/headwaterskayak/?hl=en



=========================================

More