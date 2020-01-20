Description

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com and Nick Hartley find elusive smallmouth bass on the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, during a snowy and icy winter cold front. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Subscribe to...

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com and Nick Hartley find elusive smallmouth bass on the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, during a snowy and icy winter cold front. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Subscribe to Fishyaker on Youtube:

http://youtube.com/fishyaker



Follow John Oast on Twitter (@johnoast):

https://twitter.com/johnoast



Follow John Oast on Instagram (johnoast):

https://www.instagram.com/johnoast/



Fishyaker.com on the web:

http://fishyaker.com/



Check out GoFish Cam products:

www.gofishcam.com/johnoast



Susquehanna River Winter Smallmouth Fishing - Pennsylvania, 1/19/2020

More