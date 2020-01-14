Description

Lightning Strike Pedal Kayak

This kayak MADE IN THE USA is a great alternative to the much higher priced Hobie kayaks and actually does some things much better than Hobies. In...

This kayak MADE IN THE USA is a great alternative to the much higher priced Hobie kayaks and actually does some things much better than Hobies. In fact it is the perfect blend of several popular kayak designs like the Hobie Pro Angler, Hobie Outback, & Bonafide SS127. I mention this in the video. This is the UNBOXING & GENERAL REVIEW VIDEO. I have a ON THE WATER stability and performance test video as well being released tomorrow.



Specs: 12ft 6in long, 34in wide, 94lbs rigged weight, 84lbs hull weight, 415lb weight capacity. Many times pedal fishing kayaks don't paddle easily but the Strike has proven that pedal fishing kayaks can also paddle beautifully!

This kayak was provided by the company for unboxing & review.



Lightning Kayaks Website:

https://lightningkayaks.com/collections/kayaks



