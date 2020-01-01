MAMMOTH BONES & MEGALODON TEETH FOUND! - RARE & VALUABLE!
DigDiveDiscover's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y6RWh7etSGuRPUK9ZOmFQ
Rick (DigDiveDiscover) invited me to scuba dive for rare & valuable fossils in one of central Florida's most gator infested river. We took his small fiberglass skiff designed for running over submerged logs to these remote dive spots. Together we uncovered parts of history that many have forgotten or only read about in books. Never did i think we would find all these amazing prehistoric fossils. I found mammoth teeth, mako shark teeth, megalodon shark teeth, & more! Together Rick and I discovered an incredibly rare & valuable Mastadon jaw & tooth! Mastodon was one of roughly six known mammoth species. We discovered Columbian mammoth & mastodon mammoth. We did all this in waters shared by numerous gators which we pass along the way. Our friend Henry was actually attacked by a gator during a dive this past year on the same river.
Hopefully you enjoy this adventure. Give this video a like and drop us a comment. If we get 500 likes we will giveaway a fossil & gear to a commenter. At 1,000 likes we will giveaway another fossil & surprise!
RESOURCES ON FLORIDA FOSSILS
https://www.fossilera.com/fossils
Florida Fossil Books: https://amzn.to/2rMtJEH
MY DIVE GEAR
Mantus Marine Mini Scuba: https://www.mantusmarine.com/mantus-scuba/
Blu3 Nemo Dive Hookah: https://lddy.no/dawv
Lefeet S1 Dive Scooter: https://www.lefeet.com
Bixpy Dive Scooter (not shown): https://lddy.no/3lir
Full Face Scuba Mask (just started using): http://www.oceantechnologysystems.com
GoPro Mount Mask: https://amzn.to/36h38i3
OTHER ADVENTURE VIDEOS
Megalodon & More: https://youtu.be/CRfxVw7J1Yo
Underwater Cave & Catching Crayfish: https://youtu.be/KQ6qUeK-TXU
Exploring Florida Spring: https://youtu.be/3yjvJAAUCw8
Beach Treasure Hunting: https://youtu.be/D9RlsaklbRs
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
WE FOUND A MAMMOTH! Diving Gator Infested Florida River
20 views
Description
MAMMOTH BONES & MEGALODON TEETH FOUND! - RARE & VALUABLE!
DigDiveDiscover's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y6RWh7etSGuRPUK9ZOmFQ
Rick (DigDiveDiscover) invited me to scuba dive for rare & valuable fossils in one of central Florida's most gator infested river....
DigDiveDiscover's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y6RWh7etSGuRPUK9ZOmFQ
Rick (DigDiveDiscover) invited me to scuba dive for rare & valuable fossils in one of central Florida's most gator infested river....
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.