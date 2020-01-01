Description

MAMMOTH BONES & MEGALODON TEETH FOUND! - RARE & VALUABLE!

DigDiveDiscover's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y6RWh7etSGuRPUK9ZOmFQ



Rick (DigDiveDiscover) invited me to scuba dive for rare & valuable fossils in one of central Florida's most gator infested river....

MAMMOTH BONES & MEGALODON TEETH FOUND! - RARE & VALUABLE!

DigDiveDiscover's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y6RWh7etSGuRPUK9ZOmFQ



Rick (DigDiveDiscover) invited me to scuba dive for rare & valuable fossils in one of central Florida's most gator infested river. We took his small fiberglass skiff designed for running over submerged logs to these remote dive spots. Together we uncovered parts of history that many have forgotten or only read about in books. Never did i think we would find all these amazing prehistoric fossils. I found mammoth teeth, mako shark teeth, megalodon shark teeth, & more! Together Rick and I discovered an incredibly rare & valuable Mastadon jaw & tooth! Mastodon was one of roughly six known mammoth species. We discovered Columbian mammoth & mastodon mammoth. We did all this in waters shared by numerous gators which we pass along the way. Our friend Henry was actually attacked by a gator during a dive this past year on the same river.



Hopefully you enjoy this adventure. Give this video a like and drop us a comment. If we get 500 likes we will giveaway a fossil & gear to a commenter. At 1,000 likes we will giveaway another fossil & surprise!



RESOURCES ON FLORIDA FOSSILS

https://www.fossilera.com/fossils

Florida Fossil Books: https://amzn.to/2rMtJEH



MY DIVE GEAR

Mantus Marine Mini Scuba: https://www.mantusmarine.com/mantus-scuba/

Blu3 Nemo Dive Hookah: https://lddy.no/dawv

Lefeet S1 Dive Scooter: https://www.lefeet.com

Bixpy Dive Scooter (not shown): https://lddy.no/3lir

Full Face Scuba Mask (just started using): http://www.oceantechnologysystems.com

GoPro Mount Mask: https://amzn.to/36h38i3



OTHER ADVENTURE VIDEOS

Megalodon & More: https://youtu.be/CRfxVw7J1Yo

Underwater Cave & Catching Crayfish: https://youtu.be/KQ6qUeK-TXU

Exploring Florida Spring: https://youtu.be/3yjvJAAUCw8

Beach Treasure Hunting: https://youtu.be/D9RlsaklbRs

More