In this episode I'm at San Luis Pass in Texas sharing the water with my good buddies Rex Del Rey and Max Moore's family. We're sharing tips and tricks for finding more redfish in the marsh and main channels and scratching out our limits in the process. Then we head back to the RV park to show you...

In this episode I'm at San Luis Pass in Texas sharing the water with my good buddies Rex Del Rey and Max Moore's family. We're sharing tips and tricks for finding more redfish in the marsh and main channels and scratching out our limits in the process. Then we head back to the RV park to show you how to clean and cook up redfish throats, one of my favorite pieces of meat that routinely gets fed to the crabs or tossed in the trash. Warning: They're incredible, and you'll be fighting your family members for the last one.



Comment and tell me your favorite way to cook redfish or a lure I should try for 'em! I'm always looking for pointers.



