Unboxing Worlds Smallest Dive System & Catching Strange Exotic Foods!
https://youtu.be/D9RlsaklbRs
In this video I show you how easy it is to catch some strange unique foods that restaurants charge a lot of money for! I use a new compact dive system called Blu3 NEMO to catch these various creatures. I also do a bit of trash clean up and find some treasures!
SHOP BLU3 NEMO DIVE KIT: https://lddy.no/dawv
Disclaimer: I bought my NEMO dive system at roughly a 60% discount in exchange for testing and creating videos. I contacted the company after seeing the product at DEMA show because I liked it. No need to rely on dive shop for filling tanks. Just plug battery in and go catch food or hunt for underwater treasure!
Other Videos:
World's Smallest Dive System: https://youtu.be/FYyjFtSTPpI
Kayaking & Scuba For Fossil Hunting: https://youtu.be/7ejc6YNRK50
Unique Motor For Kayaks: https://youtu.be/IR6jztaL0Tw
Kayak Go-Kart: https://youtu.be/z9ENbKTdqnI
Catch & Cook Extreme Kayak Fishing: https://youtu.be/Ox-DxjISnJw
Kayak Camping 10,000 Islands: https://youtu.be/eOb7wlJlzc0
Exploring Underwater Cave & Camping: https://youtu.be/KQ6qUeK-TXU
Crystal Clear Springs In Florida: https://youtu.be/3yjvJAAUCw8
Would you like to see me attempt catch and cook videos of some of these strange foods? Comment below. I love trying new things!
Catching Strange Exotic Foods & Finding Underwater Treasure With MY NEW...
