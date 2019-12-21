Description

Unboxing Worlds Smallest Dive System & Catching Strange Exotic Foods!

In this video I show you how easy it is to catch some strange unique foods that restaurants charge a lot of money for! I use a new compact dive system called Blu3 NEMO to catch these...

In this video I show you how easy it is to catch some strange unique foods that restaurants charge a lot of money for! I use a new compact dive system called Blu3 NEMO to catch these various creatures. I also do a bit of trash clean up and find some treasures!



SHOP BLU3 NEMO DIVE KIT: https://lddy.no/dawv



Disclaimer: I bought my NEMO dive system at roughly a 60% discount in exchange for testing and creating videos. I contacted the company after seeing the product at DEMA show because I liked it. No need to rely on dive shop for filling tanks. Just plug battery in and go catch food or hunt for underwater treasure!



Would you like to see me attempt catch and cook videos of some of these strange foods? Comment below. I love trying new things!

