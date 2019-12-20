Description

This week to meet with Shane Benedict the Designer from Native Watercraft as he takes up behind the scenes and shows us how he brings concepts to life. We see the plug process, molding process, and fitting process. Then we hit the water with the very first production Slayer MAX! Huge shout out to...

This week to meet with Shane Benedict the Designer from Native Watercraft as he takes up behind the scenes and shows us how he brings concepts to life. We see the plug process, molding process, and fitting process. Then we hit the water with the very first production Slayer MAX! Huge shout out to Native for allowing me to video their process and give you guys an in-depth look behind the curtain.



=========================================



Thank for joining us today



Please do not forget to subscribe and drop us a like!



=========================================



For more information head over to http://www.headwaterskayak.com/index.html

Or call us at (209) 224-8367



Facebook https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskayak/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/headwaterskayak/?hl=en



=========================================

More