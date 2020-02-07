Description

The Outlaw 11.5 boasts a wide-open deck, an expansive standing platform, seriously elevated seating, and intuitive features throughout, disrupting the notion that an incredibly unique angling platform needs to break the bank. The Outlaw integrates industry-firsts including a stowaway seat for...

The Outlaw 11.5 boasts a wide-open deck, an expansive standing platform, seriously elevated seating, and intuitive features throughout, disrupting the notion that an incredibly unique angling platform needs to break the bank. The Outlaw integrates industry-firsts including a stowaway seat for complete deck walkability and space for up to a 35L cooler; two double barrel rod holders offering the ultimate 4-rod set up; elevated seating for the highest fishing vantage ever in a kayak; and an ergonomic and comfortable seat for extended time on the water and easy transition from sitting to standing. With room to accessorise and several standard attachment points, rigging has never been easier. Add Perception Kayaks saddle bags (sold separately) and this kayak is a horse of a different colour.

More