Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Perception Kayaks | Outlaw Features Overview
4 views
Uploaded by: PerceptionEurope • Category: Other • Added on: 07 February 2020
Description
The Outlaw 11.5 boasts a wide-open deck, an expansive standing platform, seriously elevated seating, and intuitive features throughout, disrupting the notion that an incredibly unique angling platform needs to break the bank. The Outlaw integrates industry-firsts including a stowaway seat for...
The Outlaw 11.5 boasts a wide-open deck, an expansive standing platform, seriously elevated seating, and intuitive features throughout, disrupting the notion that an incredibly unique angling platform needs to break the bank. The Outlaw integrates industry-firsts including a stowaway seat for complete deck walkability and space for up to a 35L cooler; two double barrel rod holders offering the ultimate 4-rod set up; elevated seating for the highest fishing vantage ever in a kayak; and an ergonomic and comfortable seat for extended time on the water and easy transition from sitting to standing. With room to accessorise and several standard attachment points, rigging has never been easier. Add Perception Kayaks saddle bags (sold separately) and this kayak is a horse of a different colour.
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.