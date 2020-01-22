Description

Pedal drive kayaks are a great way to fish or explore on the water, but not all are created equally. The Pescador Pilot delivers pedal-driven performance at an unbelievable price, and features the perfect balance of stability, speed, maneuverability and tracking. The Perception Drive stands apart due to it being capable of moving the boat forward and reverse without needing to make any additional adjustments.

