You could do a drawing of your idea, or even make a model.
Ask a parent to post photo of your design in the comments on our Facebook post or email them to [email protected] – mark your entries with your first name and your age.
We'll add your designs to the Palm Groms gallery on our website, and next Friday, we'll pick out some of our favourites.
So get designing your piece of fantastic paddling kit – something you could wear on the water. We can't wait to see what you invent!
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Palm Groms kit design challenge
5 views
Uploaded by: paul.robertson • Category: Other • Added on: 30 March 2020
Description
You could do a drawing of your idea, or even make a model.
Ask a parent to post photo of your design in the comments on our Facebook post or email them to [email protected] – mark your entries with your first name and your age.
We'll add your designs to the Palm Groms gallery on...
Ask a parent to post photo of your design in the comments on our Facebook post or email them to [email protected] – mark your entries with your first name and your age.
We'll add your designs to the Palm Groms gallery on...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.