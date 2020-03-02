Description

Introducing the Nevis.



The Nevis PFD raises the bar for whitewater safety – with the world’s first Piggyback harness that makes quick release chest harnesses more reliable and simple to set – and the brand new Delta Fit system, which redistributes the way a PFD fits to help you move and breathe.



That's not all from this 2020 Paddle Expo award winning design – there's plenty of clever new storage spaces including the Utility-draw pocket – as well as smart new aircraft-grade aluminium hardware – and PVC-free Gaia foam floatation.



1% of all Palm whitewater PFD profits are donated to the Free Rivers Fund to keep our rivers free-flowing.



In shops now.

More