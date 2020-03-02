Description

After three years of development, based on research by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), and design by Barney Caulfield, we bring you the Nevis. Tested worldwide by leading whitewater kayakers including Palm athlete Bren Orton. Take a look behind the scenes at the design of this...

After three years of development, based on research by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), and design by Barney Caulfield, we bring you the Nevis. Tested worldwide by leading whitewater kayakers including Palm athlete Bren Orton. Take a look behind the scenes at the design of this award-winning buoyancy aid and how experimentation, iteration and inspiration have resulted in the best and safest PFD on the market.

More