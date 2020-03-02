Description

Chest harnesses are a familiar part of all whitewater rescue PFDs these days, allowing you to enter the water attached to a tether, or to help with bank belays.



Research by Loel Colins and Chris Onions at the University of Central Lancashire found that 25% of chest harness releases failed to...

Research by Loel Colins and Chris Onions at the University of Central Lancashire found that 25% of chest harness releases failed to release properly under low load.



Building on this research, Palm have designed two new buoyancy aid chest harness systems.



Watch this video to check your harness is set up properly.



Onions, C,. & Colins, L. (2013). A review of quick release harness performance in water rescue. International Journal of Emergency Services. Volume 2, issue 2



Colins, L., & Onions, C. (2014). Improving the performance of the Quick release rescue harness. Journal of Search and Rescue. Volume 1, issue 3

