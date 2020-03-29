Description

What began a social distancing measure to slow the spread of coronavirus has become a stay at home mandate if not a lock-down.



I have been reaching out to people to see how they are doing and how they are staying healthy and sane.



My buddy who introduced me to paddle boarding several years ago is in Hawaii. "Money comes and money goes," he tells me. "But loved ones give you meaning, so keep them close."



Music:

Sylvan Esso. PARADE





Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

