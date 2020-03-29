Description

In this episode we are in day 12 of the Orefon coronavirus quarantine. Had a call from an old friend who reminds us to stay close to your loved in these dark times, and that perhaps these are good moments for the planet. Clean air, clean water, much less human traffic and industry....



Some B-roll of better times on travels around the world, chasing rivers and laughter with friends.



Music: Sylvan Esso, PARADE



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

