Description

Day three of the Oregon coronavirus quarantine. Things are rolling along with the new normal. Grocery stores are open with good inventory (except toilet paper). Restaurants and bars are open for take-out and delivery.



But where is our testing? Quarantine is acceptable but not the fact that...

Day three of the Oregon coronavirus quarantine. Things are rolling along with the new normal. Grocery stores are open with good inventory (except toilet paper). Restaurants and bars are open for take-out and delivery.



But where is our testing? Quarantine is acceptable but not the fact that we have no access to testing.



Soundcloud podcast of this episode:

https://soundcloud.com/paul-clark-752079044/day3-oregon-coronavirus-quarantine



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND CLOTHING: https://tinyurl.com/y86fjpow



Thanks for watching.



My site is https://www.suppaul.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suppaul_pics/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/suppaulclark

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/suppaulclark



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

More