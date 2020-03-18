SUPPAUL Podcast Series: https://soundcloud.com/paul-clark-752079044
Day two of the Coronavirus quarantine in Oregon. The boarder between the US and Canada is now closed with the exception of citizens heading to their own country and for essential travel. Trade is not affected, according to the President in a Tweet. (The Tweeting President!)
The stock market has stopped trading again this mprning as the DOW drops 7%. More deaths in Italy. More closures, quarantines, and numbers of infections.
Eventually this will be a podcast about adventure travel.
