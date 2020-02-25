Description

In this episode we are in Hawaii. From busy Waikiki and Diamond Head, to the shopping district of Honolulu, and finally to the North Shore and Pipeline, we explore Ohau.



Notice the inflatable paddle board. It's a Hala prototype, so don't talk about it. Shhh!



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND...

In this episode we are in Hawaii. From busy Waikiki and Diamond Head, to the shopping district of Honolulu, and finally to the North Shore and Pipeline, we explore Ohau.



Notice the inflatable paddle board. It's a Hala prototype, so don't talk about it. Shhh!



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND CLOTHING: https://tinyurl.com/y86fjpow



Thanks for watching.



My site is https://www.suppaul.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suppaul_pics/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/suppaulclark

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/suppaulclark



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

More