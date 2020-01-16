Description

In the winter of 2015 we went to Bocas del Toro, Panama. It was to be a paddle boarding tour through the archipelago, perhaps a first of its kind.



It takes a while for a photograph to develop. Looking back at experiences through the lens means remembering a lot of things, and forgetting a lot of things.



A shot that I remember as not good because it wasn't what I was looking for, often is the better one in retrospect.



This trip to Bocas del Toro was bitter sweet. It was kind of miserable, actually. Bug bites and foul weather. Scam artists, and me focused on getting properly branded shots rather than enjoying the time with loved ones. Our dog became ill while we were away, and Angelique went home early to euthanize. Shitty.



But it was an amazing experience, in retrospect. Many good people we met along the way. And it stands as a reminder that any experience has many different perspectives.



The video was one of my first edits. Prior to this I was primarily a still photographer. But with GoPro, it was easy to get video POV so I went with it. Since then I have been almost exclusively shooting video.



This is a remastered edit of the original. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzLpBHF_j_Q



Thanks for watching.



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

