Description

September in Slovenia. What a perfect time to get on a mountain bike and ride the Vrsic Pass near Kranjska Gora.



This is some b-roll shot while touring the country. We were staying at the Berghi Apartment house and from there hired Julian our guide.



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND CLOTHING:...

September in Slovenia. What a perfect time to get on a mountain bike and ride the Vrsic Pass near Kranjska Gora.



This is some b-roll shot while touring the country. We were staying at the Berghi Apartment house and from there hired Julian our guide.



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND CLOTHING: https://tinyurl.com/y86fjpow



Thanks for watching.



My site is https://www.suppaul.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suppaul_pics/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/suppaulclark

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/suppaulclark



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

More