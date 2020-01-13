Description

That one time when I took a 12.6 inflatable paddle board to Baja and paddled 300 miles along the Sea of Cortez.



I was a long distance sea kayaker in a past life. And have paddled the entire 1000-mile coast in a kayak, twice, both times solo. So, in 2014, I wanted to see if paddle boarding would...

I flew to San Jose Del Cabo from my home in Oregon. Then took shuttles, busses, and hitch hiked up to Santa Rosalia where I began the paddling. Sixteen days and 300 miles later I arrived in La Paz. Tired, sore, but enthusiastic.



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

