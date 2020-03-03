Description

TRAK Tour - Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve: 2020



Take the next step or the first step in developing your expedition skills to empower your next trips. Join TRAK in the Great Slave Lake in the Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve. Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve is a protected area in the...

TRAK Tour - Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve: 2020



Take the next step or the first step in developing your expedition skills to empower your next trips. Join TRAK in the Great Slave Lake in the Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve. Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve is a protected area in the vicinity of the east arm of Great Slave Lake, located on the northern edge of the boreal forest in the Northwest Territories, Canada. It measures in at 28,568 square kilometres, roughly the same size as Belgium. Great Slave Lake is also North America’s deepest lake, reaching a maximum depth of more than 615 metres in it’s East Arm– deep enough to cover the CN Tower.



The fabled East Arm of Great Slake Lake has a spectacular reputation among locals, and for good reason. It features deep, clear water with abundant islands, narrow channels with tall red cliffs, and world-class fishing. With craggy cliffs and rocky islands, the islands of the East Arm support bald eagles, terns and gulls. Breathtaking cliffs are built from rock as old as 2.7-billion years (the oldest in the world), making for some of the most epic campsites you’ll ever experience. If fishing is your thing, you’ll definitely want to bring a fishing rod to enjoy the seemingly bottomless depths surrounding these islands. They are swarming with trophy-sized lake trout. And because the lake is clean and cold, fish keep near the surface in summer, making for plenty fishing opportunities from a kayak and from camp.



The sun will rise at 5am and set at 11pm on this trip. For those willingly to stay up late and aurora hunt, it will be possible to add an element of magic to this expedition. You'll have a catch the glittering lights dancing across the sky, as we show you the best of our spectacular Aurora. Great Slave Lake lies directly in the magnetic “Aurora Belt”, which means it’s one of the most reliable places on earth to spot the northern lights.



If the North has been on your bucket list for ages, the majestic East Arm offers a place like no others: unspoiled, remote, and iconic.





https://www.trakkayaks.com/products/trak-tour-nwt-2020

https://jackpinepaddle.com

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Łutselk%27e

More