Here I break down some tips and tricks for learning the "Lean Boof" or "Ear Dip" style of boofing your whitewater kayak. If you don't know how to boof yet, then look back at my video on 'How to Boof' as a precursor to this video. Please feel free to like, comment, and share with me your thoughts on my advice and what tricks you would like to see next.

