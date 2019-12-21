Description

I finally got back to the Green Race this year after a couple year hiatus. I was absolutely stoked to be back on the Green River though I did have the biggest crash of my life on the Gorilla rapid. It was an incredible race with record breaking times in both long and short boat by Dane Jackson....

I finally got back to the Green Race this year after a couple year hiatus. I was absolutely stoked to be back on the Green River though I did have the biggest crash of my life on the Gorilla rapid. It was an incredible race with record breaking times in both long and short boat by Dane Jackson. Check out what it looks like to attend the race, and make sure to be there next year!

More