Here is the fifth and final piece of my 5-piece mini series teaching kids to kayak. In this episode I talk about getting your kids out into whitewater and running some easy rapids on their own. Make sure to still watch the previous 4 videos and remember not to push too hard too fast. Also make sure that you are either not using a skirt, or that the kids are super comfortable with the wet exit and getting out of the kayak before attempting any rapids or whitewater. I hope this helps get you and your kids out on the water together and having a ton of fun. Please leave any comments on what you would like to see next.

