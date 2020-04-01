We recorded this at the start of the COVID 19 lockdown. We'd just shut our shop to the public and sent all our staff home at the start of an uncertain period for everyone. Health concerns are our first priority, but next is our hope to still have jobs for everyone at the end of it all.
We saw the Bon Jovi video and it kind of resonated with how we felt that day. So excuse the less than average guitar playing, the even poorer singing and hopefully connect with the words. We all just need to do what we can to get through it. Good luck everyone!
LYRICS
We closed the doors today on the family store
We told the workers all we know, but they listened for more
Uncertainty is the name of the game, that's all we know for sure
So we clasp our hands and look on high and pray for the cure
When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can
This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send
Round here we bend but don’t break, down here we all understand
When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.
#dowhatyoucan
