We recorded this at the start of the COVID 19 lockdown. We'd just shut our shop to the public and sent all our staff home at the start of an uncertain period for everyone. Health concerns are our first priority, but next is our hope to still have jobs for everyone at the end of it all.



We saw the Bon Jovi video and it kind of resonated with how we felt that day. So excuse the less than average guitar playing, the even poorer singing and hopefully connect with the words. We all just need to do what we can to get through it. Good luck everyone!



LYRICS

We closed the doors today on the family store

We told the workers all we know, but they listened for more

Uncertainty is the name of the game, that's all we know for sure

So we clasp our hands and look on high and pray for the cure



When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can

This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send

Round here we bend but don’t break, down here we all understand

When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.



#dowhatyoucan



