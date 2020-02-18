Description

So there may come a day where you find that your rudder just isn't handling the way it used to and new cables may be required.

This video will show you how to replace the steering cables on your 2020 The Catch 110HDII or 130HDII.



Check out the rest of our How-to video series and post any...

Check out the rest of our How-to video series and post any questions you might have in the comments below!



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsECXXADX10KO9MC6XwBUKNsPhUodJxQJ

