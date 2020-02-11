Pelican’s CATCH family is growing again with the new PWR 100! Don’t let its compact 9’9” length fool you. The Catch PWR 100 will carry a total weight of up to 450 lb., and at 78 lb., this kayak is car-top-able and can be loaded and unloaded by one person.
Our patent-pending hull design ensures a stable experience when stand-up fishing, a smooth ride when motoring and has a recessed area for your transducer. Our unique manufacturing process allows them to include additional flotation inside the hull of all of their sit-on-tops in order to meet or surpass ABYC Standards. This overall process keeps our kayaks light while making them even more solid and buoyant.
Made with our patented RAM-X™ material, a laminated triple-layer of exceptionally durable high molecular weight polyethylene that provides rigidity and strength, the Catch PWR 100 will endure years of adventures.
Available at http://bit.ly/2SARMjg
Pelican Catch PWR 100 Fishing Kayak
Uploaded by: Lisa Senecal • Category: Sea Kayak • Added on: 11 February 2020
Description
Pelican’s CATCH family is growing again with the new PWR 100! Don’t let its compact 9’9” length fool you. The Catch PWR 100 will carry a total weight of up to 450 lb., and at 78 lb., this kayak is car-top-able and can be loaded and unloaded by one person.
