Pelican’s CATCH family is growing again with the new PWR 100! Don’t let its compact 9’9” length fool you. The Catch PWR 100 will carry a total weight of up to 450 lb., and at 78 lb., this kayak is car-top-able and can be loaded and unloaded by one person.

Our patent-pending hull design ensures a stable experience when stand-up fishing, a smooth ride when motoring and has a recessed area for your transducer. Our unique manufacturing process allows them to include additional flotation inside the hull of all of their sit-on-tops in order to meet or surpass ABYC Standards. This overall process keeps our kayaks light while making them even more solid and buoyant.

Made with our patented RAM-X™ material, a laminated triple-layer of exceptionally durable high molecular weight polyethylene that provides rigidity and strength, the Catch PWR 100 will endure years of adventures.



